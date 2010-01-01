Latest News Editor's Choice


Malawi's Chakwera arrives for SADC Summit

by Staff reporter
President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi has arrived at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare to attend the SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government on Saturday. He was welcomed by Zimbabwe's Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Malawi recently took on a key role within the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) as the champion of the National Planning Entities (NPEs) Platform during a meeting held in Gaborone, Botswana in July 2023. The NPEs Platform, comprising national planning commissions and ministries from SADC member states, is vital for implementing and tracking the progress of the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) across the region.

Malawi, a founding member of SADC, has been part of the regional bloc since its inception as the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC) in April 1980. The country, bordered by Tanzania, Mozambique, and Zambia, covers an area of 118,484 square kilometers. English serves as the official language, while Chichewa is the widely spoken national language. As of 2022, Malawi's nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stands at approximately US$13.16 billion.

Source - The Herald
