Tanzania's President arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

by Staff reporter
39 secs ago | Views
Tanzania's President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan and former President Dr. Jakaya Kikwete have arrived at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare to attend the SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government on Saturday. Upon her arrival, President Hassan was welcomed by Zimbabwe's Attorney-General, Mrs. Virginia Mabiza.

Dr. Hassan made history in 2021 when she became Tanzania’s first female President. Tanzania's role in SADC is significant, having been part of the transformation from the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC) into the Southern African Development Community (SADC) with the signing of the SADC Treaty in Windhoek, Namibia, in 1992.

Tanzania, the 31st largest country in the world, spans a total land area of 885,800 square kilometers. It is bordered by Kenya and Uganda to the north, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the west, and Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique to the south. The country has a population of 65.5 million.

With a gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately US$378.76 billion, Tanzania's economy is primarily driven by agriculture, construction, and manufacturing, supported by private investments. KiSwahili, the official and widely spoken language, is complemented by English, which serves as the language of commerce.

Source - The Herald
