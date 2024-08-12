Latest News Editor's Choice


Security guard kills gold ore thief

by Simbarashe Sithole
Chikari-based security guard Englam Musipa is assisting the police with investigations after he allegedly shot dead a gold ore thief at a mine in Mashonaland West.

According to police Musipa (21) allegedly opened fire on Prince Muthimukhulu after seeing him carrying a sack of stolen gold ore.

"Police in Chikari have arrested security guard, Englam Musipa (21) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Oliander 1 Gold Mine on 12/08/24. The suspect shot Prince Muthimukhulu (32) with a 303 rifle on the head after seeing him carrying a sack of gold ore," reads part of the statement.

