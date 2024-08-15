Man fatally stabbed with own knife

News / National

by Staff reporter

A tragic incident occurred in Gokwe, where a 24-year-old man, Alfred Kamambo, was fatally stabbed with his own okapi knife during a confrontation with his 17-year-old friend, Tinashe Katsikadova.The altercation arose after Kamambo accused Katsikadova of failing to deliver a parcel to his wife. The incident took place at Mutemarongo Tuckshop in Mutemarongo Village, Gokwe South, under Chief Nemangwe.Kamambo confronted Katsikadova about the undelivered parcel, leading to a heated argument and subsequent fight.Katsikadova initially fled the scene but returned armed with a catapult. When the fight resumed, Kamambo attempted to stab Katsikadova with an okapi knife. However, Katsikadova managed to disarm him and fatally stabbed Kamambo in the chest, shoulder, and ribs.Kamambo died on the spot, and Katsikadova was later arrested by the police. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.