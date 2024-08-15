US$40,000 fraud trial continues

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial of Harare businessman Michael Smith, accused of defrauding MA Auto Suppliers (trading as Mr Cruiser) of over US$38,000 and R124,000, continued with the State presenting three more witnesses.Smith faces multiple charges, including two counts of theft of trust property, 12 counts of fraud, and 25 counts of concealing transactions from his principal, Michael Scott Asher.The witnesses included Leejon Thomas, a workshop foreman, who testified about his work on vehicles belonging to Smith and his family using company resources.Another witness, Stanley Mangondolo, a head mechanic, detailed his assignments on various vehicles and equipment, also using company parts.The last witness, Abigail Nyandoro, a salesperson at MA Auto Suppliers, recounted how Smith took company property, including a fridge/freezer, stating he would settle payment with the finance manager.The trial is set to continue on August 23.