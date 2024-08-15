Latest News Editor's Choice


4 men use fake court documents to steal car

by Staff reporter
Four men appeared in court accused of stealing a vehicle using illegally acquired court documents.

The suspects, Tafadzwa Makufa (21), Tinashe Mawire (20), Trevor Kadzionde (20), and Sean Jaison (20), were remanded in custody after the State opposed bail.

The case began when Robert Makanjera advertised his Mercedes Benz C200 for sale on Facebook.

Makufa expressed interest and, after viewing the vehicle, conspired with the others to create fake ownership documents using a fraudulent court case. They obtained a warrant of execution and a consent order from the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court, falsely declaring Makufa as the lawful owner of the vehicle.

On August 5, under the pretense of buying the car, the suspects arranged a meeting with Makanjera. During a test drive, they stopped at Runhare House, where accomplices posing as court officers seized the car, claiming it belonged to Makufa based on the fake court documents.

The vehicle was later recovered with altered registration plates, and the suspects were arrested on August 10. The fraudulent documents and the vehicle were presented as evidence in court.


Source - The Herald
