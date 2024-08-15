Zimbabwe tackles transit fuel fraud head-on

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has implemented new regulations requiring all fuel transported by road through Zimbabwe to pay duty and levies at the border. This applies to all types of fuel, including petrol, diesel, paraffin, and Jet A1, even if the fuel is in transit to other countries. The duty will be refunded at the port of exit, provided all transit procedures are followed and proof of export is submitted.This measure is aimed at curbing transit fraud, where some importers falsely declare fuel as in transit to neighboring countries but offload it within Zimbabwe, leading to significant revenue losses for the government.The government has also addressed a loophole where fraudsters filled tankers with water after offloading the fuel, by requiring checks to ensure that the fuel in the tanker matches what entered at the border.The new regulations, which came into effect on August 10, 2024, were announced by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube as part of broader efforts to close loopholes and prevent fraud.In addition to the duty requirement, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is also using electronic seals and trackers to monitor transit cargo, ensuring that goods are not tampered with during transit. These measures are crucial for safeguarding revenue and maintaining efficient regional transit routes while preventing local fraud.