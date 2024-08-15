Ex-MSU lecturer jailed 15 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Midlands State University lecturer Faith Gudo has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of his neighbor, David Dube, following an altercation over stray cattle.Gudo, who owned Wildbeast Farm in Chivhu, struck Dube on the head with a stone after a dispute escalated into a fistfight. Despite denying the charges, Gudo was convicted of murder after a fully contested trial before High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba.The court found that the murder was not premeditated, and the judge noted that Gudo had attempted to assist Dube after the incident, covering funeral expenses and paying part of the compensation demanded by the family. However, the judge emphasized the importance of upholding respect for human life and maintaining societal standards against violence, leading to the imposition of the 15-year sentence.During the trial, Gudo's defense highlighted his status as a first-time offender, a respected academic, and a hardworking farmer who had suffered repeated crop damage from Dube's cattle.The defense argued for a lenient sentence, but the prosecution countered by stressing the seriousness of the crime and its devastating impact on Dube's family, who were left in poverty after his death.The incident began on April 11, when Gudo confronted Dube at his homestead over the stray cattle. The confrontation escalated, resulting in Gudo striking Dube with a stone. Dube was hospitalized but succumbed to his injuries on April 20.