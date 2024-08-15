Mnangagwa urges SADC to boost research and innovation

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa, during a public lecture at the University of Zimbabwe on August 15, called on SADC member states to bolster their research and innovation capabilities to drive sustainable industrialization across the region.Speaking ahead of the 44th SADC Summit, he emphasized the importance of leveraging collective resources and transforming educational systems to meet modern industry demands. He highlighted Zimbabwe's Heritage-Based Education 5.0 philosophy as a model for integrating research, science, technology, and innovation into education to support national and regional development.Mnangagwa also addressed challenges such as climate change, pandemics, and geopolitical conflicts, urging SADC countries to turn these challenges into economic opportunities by reducing reliance on external actors and harnessing local resources. He showcased Zimbabwe's progress in fostering innovation through innovation hubs, industrial parks, and incubation centers, encouraging other SADC member states to adopt similar strategies for modernisation and industrialization.His call to action underscores the vital role of education, research, and innovation in shaping the region's economic future as SADC prepares for its upcoming summit.