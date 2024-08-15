Tembo set for sensational return

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is set to make a notable return to Sekhukhune United, where he previously led the team in June 2022 but left after disappointing results.Despite only securing two wins in 12 league matches during his previous tenure, Tembo has been invited back to work as an assistant to newly reappointed head coach Lehlohonolo Seema. This comes after the club parted ways with German coach Peter Hyballa.Tembo's return is seen as a strategic move by Sekhukhune United to strengthen their technical team ahead of the new season.The combination of Seema's leadership and Tembo's experience, which includes stints under notable coaches like Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter, is expected to bring fresh energy and ideas to the squad.Tembo, who recently had a brief stint with Richards Bay FC, was also linked to the Zimbabwe national team job, though the move did not materialize. During his time with SuperSport United, Tembo reached two MTN8 Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2019 against Highlands Park.