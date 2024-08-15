Police officer bashed over infidelity claims

News / National

by Staff reporter

A police officer from Bulawayo Central Police Station, Constable Thembekile Ndebele, was assaulted by her husband, George Muchineripi, following accusations of infidelity.The incident occurred at their home in Nkulumane suburb after Muchineripi confronted Ndebele, claiming a family member had informed him she was having an extramarital affair.In a fit of rage, Muchineripi allegedly punched Ndebele in the head and face, causing her to bleed from her lower lip. Despite her screams for help, he continued the assault until she managed to escape to a bedroom and lock herself inside. Neighbors, alerted by the noise, intervened and stopped the attack.Ndebele later reported the incident to Nkulumane Police Station, but officers were unable to locate Muchineripi at their home. The Bulawayo Provincial Spokesperson was unavailable for comment, and attempts to reach the couple were unsuccessful.