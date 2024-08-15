Bomber finally gets his hands on Djikasa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean fighter Elvis "Bomber" Moyo is eagerly anticipating a showdown with former Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) heavyweight champion Matunga Djikasa from the DRC.The two fighters have a history of animosity dating back a few years when Djikasa taunted Moyo after defeating his training partner, Vandam Mbuyi, in a title fight.Moyo, now based in South Africa, will face Djikasa in a bare-knuckle fight on October 10 at the Sun Arena Time Square Casino in Pretoria. Moyo is determined to teach Djikasa a lesson in respect, especially after the infamous post-fight incident where Djikasa taunted him through the cage.Despite a five-year absence from professional fighting, Moyo is confident and has been preparing intensively, supported by sponsors such as Natural Mineral Water and Tripple 111 VIP Security. Although he hoped to have a warm-up fight in Harare, Zimbabwe, the event was postponed, meaning Moyo will dive straight into the deep end with his upcoming bout.Moyo is excited about the opportunities this fight could bring and is motivated by the chance to settle a personal score with Djikasa.