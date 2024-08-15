Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo is not an HIV city

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has refuted claims circulating in the media and on social platforms that 90% of women aged 16 to 50 years tested for HIV in June 2024 were found positive. The reports falsely suggested that 2,641 out of 2,984 women tested positive, leading to public alarm.

Dr. Edwin Mzingwane, Acting Town Clerk, clarified that the figures were misrepresented and taken out of context. The misleading statistics originated from a specific health initiative called the Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid and Camera (VIAC) program, which primarily targets HIV-positive women for cervical cancer screening. The program includes a smaller number of HIV-negative women and is not reflective of the general HIV positivity rate in Bulawayo.

Dr. Mzingwane emphasized that the HIV prevalence rate in Bulawayo for the 15-49 age group is 11.75%, not the exaggerated figures reported. He also urged the media to ensure accurate reporting, as misinformation can significantly impact public perception and health behavior.

