Khalanga Lenkosi spills dirt about comedian pal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Social media influencer Khalanga Lenkosi, whose real name is Sibusiso Khupe, recently stirred controversy by discussing fellow Bulawayo comedian Sipho Mercent Nyathi's intimate body parts in a viral video. This led to speculation that they were involved in a romantic relationship that ended poorly, prompting Khalanga Lenkosi's outburst.In an interview, Khalanga Lenkosi explained that she and Nyathi had initially developed affection for each other. However, Nyathi later fell in love with Khalanga Lenkosi's best friend and sent her explicit images. The situation worsened when Nyathi allegedly ended the relationship after suspecting the friend was pregnant, though she was not.Nyathi countered, claiming he broke up with Khalanga Lenkosi's friend because he believed she was a gold digger and unfaithful. He also denied any romantic interest in Khalanga Lenkosi, attributing her claims to bitterness.Khalanga Lenkosi also shared her experiences with cyberbullying and her use of social media as an escape from depression. She emphasized that her social media persona is a character and that she is happily in a relationship with her boyfriend, despite receiving advances from others online.Follow the link to watch her interview: