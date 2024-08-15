Latest News Editor's Choice


South Africa drops charges against 95 Libyans

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
South African prosecutors withdrew charges against 95 Libyan nationals who were arrested last month at what police said was an illegal military training camp in Mpumalanga province, officials said Thursday.

Police alleged that the men - who entered the country on study visas - were receiving military training at the camp where firearms and ammunition were recovered during a widely publicised police raid.

During their initial appearances in court, the accused said they were receiving security training at the camp.

There was insufficient evidence to prosecute the men, the country's National Prosecuting Authority said.

"The only charge that was brought to the NPA was that of the contravention of the immigration act against the 95 Libyan nationals," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

They were only charged with violating the country's immigration laws, and their lawyer told reporters after the charges were withdrawn that they expected them to be deported back to Libya in the next 48 hours.

The men have now been handed over to immigration officials and insisted through their lawyers that they were in South Africa for security training.

"They are very happy that the charges have been withdrawn against them, it is what we expected. I think that matter (alleged military training) is still under investigation, as far as we know we had security training," said the men's lawyer, Nico du Plessis.


Source - AP
