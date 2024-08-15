Ex-minister Mupfumira's last corruption case collapses

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Public Service Minister Prisca Mupfumira has been removed from remand and cleared of theft charges related to public funds. The charges stemmed from accusations that she misappropriated a US$90,000 NSSA loan to cover expenses for flying government employees to her daughter's wedding in South Africa.Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa ruled that Mupfumira and her former secretary, Ngoni Masoka, could not be further prejudiced due to the prolonged delays in their case. The state had failed to prosecute them for nearly five years, citing various reasons, including the elevation of the chief magistrate to the High Court and COVID-19 disruptions. Additionally, one witness in the case passed away during this period.Mupfumira's lawyer, Admire Rubaya, argued that the inordinate delays violated her right to a timely trial and caused undue prejudice, including impairing her parliamentary duties and tarnishing her reputation. The magistrate agreed, ending all criminal proceedings against Mupfumira.