BCC organising a diaspora conference

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is organizing a diaspora conference aimed at attracting Zimbabweans living abroad to contribute to the development of the country’s second-largest city.Kholisani Moyo, BCC's economic development officer, explained that the primary goal of the conference is to promote Bulawayo as a prime destination for development and investment. The event is planned for September this year, ahead of the Sanganai/Hlangani Tourism Expo, and discussions are ongoing with the Minister of Provincial and Devolution Affairs.Moyo emphasized that hosting the conference in Bulawayo will allow the city to showcase its potential to investors. He noted that insights gained from the Matabeleland South Diaspora Conference highlighted the city's ability to process raw materials abundant in the province, which could attract further investment.The conference will also serve as a platform to engage with stakeholders interested in investing in Bulawayo. Moyo described the Matabeleland South event as a valuable learning experience that will help in preparing for their own conference, aimed at unveiling development opportunities for the diaspora to invest in the city.