King Munhumutapa seeks to bar govt interference

News / National

by Staff reporter

King Munhumutapa, Timothy Chiminya, has filed a notice with the High Court to prevent Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe from interfering with his kingship. Chiminya argues that Garwe's dismissal of him as a "fraudulent impostor" and the government’s lack of recognition are unjustified.Chiminya's action is based on a 2022 High Court order which recognized him as King Munhumutapa. Despite Garwe's dismissal and claims that Chiminya’s kingship is not recognized, Chiminya asserts that the court's order remains valid. He cites the ruling of the rescission case HCH 6672/22 as the only one setting aside previous judgments.Chiminya also claims recognition by Zanu-PF and the Office of the President, noting that he has been invited to national functions and has conducted national rituals.A recent Zanu-PF letter confirmed his role and requested assistance for him to carry out traditional rituals at Matopos and Great Zimbabwe monuments.