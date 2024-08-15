Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tomana loses Supreme Court US$114,000 debt appeal

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The late Zimbabwean ambassador Johannes Tomana lost his Supreme Court appeal against Tian Ze Tobacco Company over a debt of US$114,749.80 for farming inputs. Tomana had contested a High Court judgment that upheld an arbitral award in favor of Tian Ze.

Tomana, who was a commercial tobacco farmer, had entered into contracts with Tian Ze between 2008 and 2012. Due to his failure to produce the agreed amount of tobacco and clear previous debts, he owed Tian Ze US$114,749.80 by June 2015. The debt led to arbitration, where Tian Ze was awarded the amount owed.

Tomana appealed to the Supreme Court after the High Court dismissed his attempt to set aside the arbitral award. He argued that the High Court erred by partially setting aside the award and claimed that the award was not severable and that Tian Ze’s claim had prescribed.

The Supreme Court found that Reuben Tomana, Johannes’s brother and farm manager, should not have been included as a principal in the arbitration since he acted solely as Johannes’s agent. The court agreed with the High Court’s decision to remove Reuben from the award as a co-debtor.

The judges also noted that the acknowledgment of debt by Reuben interrupted the prescription period, thus validating Tian Ze’s claim. The appeal was deemed without merit and dismissed, upholding the original arbitral award against Johannes Tomana.

Source - newsday
More on: #Tomana, #Court, #Debt

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Why does test cricket still captivate fans?

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Ways around GamStop absence for Zimbabwean gamblers

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Gukurahundi hearings: Where from and possible outcomes

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

13-year-old boy sentenced to 15 years in jail

4 hrs ago | 847 Views

Ramaphosa's political authority crumbles under DA and coalition pressure

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zimbabwe commissions wind-energy study to help add generation

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man locked up for smuggling children into Botswana

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Chiwenga 'hits' back at Mutsvangwa

4 hrs ago | 1421 Views

King Munhumutapa seeks to bar govt interference

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa govt misses villas deadline

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Corruption of biblical proportions unearthed in Harare

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

BCC organising a diaspora conference

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Ex-minister Mupfumira's last corruption case collapses

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

South Africa drops charges against 95 Libyans

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Khalanga Lenkosi spills dirt about comedian pal

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bulawayo is not an HIV city

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Bomber finally gets his hands on Djikasa

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Police officer bashed over infidelity claims

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Tembo set for sensational return

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa urges SADC to boost research and innovation

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Ex-MSU lecturer jailed 15 years

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe tackles transit fuel fraud head-on

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

4 men use fake court documents to steal car

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

US$40,000 fraud trial continues

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man fatally stabbed with own knife

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Paul Siwela's letter to President Mnangagwa - Buying chiefs not just nor sustainable to resolve Matabele grievances

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

India independence: Narendra Modi congratulates contingent from Paris Olympics

19 hrs ago | 107 Views

Old Mutual's O'mari launches home insurance solution

19 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mastering the Aviator Game: Tips and Winning Strategies

19 hrs ago | 116 Views

Disband colonial education replicas; Mnangagwa warns SADC

20 hrs ago | 915 Views

Security guard kills gold ore thief

20 hrs ago | 597 Views

Tanzania's President arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

20 hrs ago | 759 Views

Malawi's Chakwera arrives for SADC Summit

20 hrs ago | 439 Views

President Masisi to participate at Sadc Sjummit in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 369 Views

South Africa committed to strengthening ties with Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe police ready to maintain order in Beitbridge

21 hrs ago | 454 Views

US thumbs up for Zimbabwe investment

22 hrs ago | 767 Views

ZIFA sets date for AGM

22 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials loot food aid

22 hrs ago | 383 Views

Dragnet closes in on Zimbabwe money launderers

22 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mkhwebane and Carl Niehaus refute claims they are ditching the EFF

23 hrs ago | 482 Views

BCC goes solar to light up Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 433 Views

Plant indigenous trees to stop Bulawayo's water woes

24 hrs ago | 179 Views

Lesotho's Prime Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

15 Aug 2024 at 13:02hrs | 410 Views

Bulawayo refutes 90% HIV positivity report

15 Aug 2024 at 12:49hrs | 402 Views

Mnangagwa thanks military for loyalty

15 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 198 Views

'Ngarivhume stoned, injured two police officers'

15 Aug 2024 at 12:41hrs | 740 Views

'Gay exorcism' church with roots in Zimbabwe sets sights on expansion across Scotland

15 Aug 2024 at 12:40hrs | 347 Views

Mnangagwa urged to ignore courts and immediately release activists?

15 Aug 2024 at 12:37hrs | 440 Views