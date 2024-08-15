Chiwenga 'hits' back at Mutsvangwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga appeared to respond to Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa during the Defence Forces Day commemorations at Rufaro Stadium on Tuesday by refusing to shake hands with Mutsvangwa.The incident, which saw Chiwenga walk past Mutsvangwa and greet his wife, Monica, who is the Women's Affairs minister, fueled speculation about tension between the two.Mutsvangwa, who had previously made critical remarks about Chiwenga, directed inquiries about the incident to the party's director for information, Farai Marapira. Marapira dismissed the claims of discord, attributing them to social media fabrications.Political analyst Tendai Ruben Mbofana suggested that these tensions are indicative of deeper factional struggles within Zanu-PF, which may escalate soon. Mutsvangwa has publicly criticized Chiwenga, notably questioning the legitimacy of claims for leadership anointment and suggesting that Zanu-PF's leadership should be determined by grassroots votes rather than endorsements.Mutsvangwa's criticisms have included remarks against Chiwenga's alleged ambitions and the process of leadership succession. He has also accused Chiwenga of being involved in the arrest of his son, Neville, on charges of illegal foreign currency trading, claiming it was an attempt to drive a wedge between him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.President Mnangagwa has stated that he does not intend to extend his presidency beyond the two terms permitted by the Constitution. Despite this, there have been calls from various party factions and the youth league for an extension of his rule, which Mnangagwa has publicly rebuked.