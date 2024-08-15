Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man locked up for smuggling children into Botswana

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Zimbabwean man, Arnold Nyoni (23), has appeared before the Francistown Magistrates Court in Botswana, charged with smuggling four children from Zimbabwe to South Africa via Botswana.

Nyoni was arrested last Friday after successfully crossing the border but was caught while refueling his car at a petrol station in Matsiloje.

Nyoni had valid travel documents, but the children - three boys and a girl aged between nine and 15 - lacked the necessary paperwork. The children, who are not related, are currently being cared for at a police shelter in Ghetto.

Nyoni faces charges of child smuggling and remains in custody while authorities work to locate the children's parents. There is a noted increase in child smuggling during school holidays in Zimbabwe, as parents working in South Africa often transport their children without proper documentation. Zimbabwean schools closed on August 8.


Source - newsday

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Why does test cricket still captivate fans?

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Ways around GamStop absence for Zimbabwean gamblers

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Gukurahundi hearings: Where from and possible outcomes

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

13-year-old boy sentenced to 15 years in jail

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

Ramaphosa's political authority crumbles under DA and coalition pressure

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe commissions wind-energy study to help add generation

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chiwenga 'hits' back at Mutsvangwa

4 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Tomana loses Supreme Court US$114,000 debt appeal

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

King Munhumutapa seeks to bar govt interference

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa govt misses villas deadline

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Corruption of biblical proportions unearthed in Harare

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

BCC organising a diaspora conference

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Ex-minister Mupfumira's last corruption case collapses

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

South Africa drops charges against 95 Libyans

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Khalanga Lenkosi spills dirt about comedian pal

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bulawayo is not an HIV city

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bomber finally gets his hands on Djikasa

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Police officer bashed over infidelity claims

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Tembo set for sensational return

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa urges SADC to boost research and innovation

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Ex-MSU lecturer jailed 15 years

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwe tackles transit fuel fraud head-on

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

4 men use fake court documents to steal car

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

US$40,000 fraud trial continues

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Man fatally stabbed with own knife

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Paul Siwela's letter to President Mnangagwa - Buying chiefs not just nor sustainable to resolve Matabele grievances

6 hrs ago | 392 Views

India independence: Narendra Modi congratulates contingent from Paris Olympics

19 hrs ago | 106 Views

Old Mutual's O'mari launches home insurance solution

19 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mastering the Aviator Game: Tips and Winning Strategies

19 hrs ago | 116 Views

Disband colonial education replicas; Mnangagwa warns SADC

19 hrs ago | 910 Views

Security guard kills gold ore thief

19 hrs ago | 593 Views

Tanzania's President arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

20 hrs ago | 751 Views

Malawi's Chakwera arrives for SADC Summit

20 hrs ago | 438 Views

President Masisi to participate at Sadc Sjummit in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 368 Views

South Africa committed to strengthening ties with Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe police ready to maintain order in Beitbridge

20 hrs ago | 454 Views

US thumbs up for Zimbabwe investment

22 hrs ago | 767 Views

ZIFA sets date for AGM

22 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials loot food aid

22 hrs ago | 380 Views

Dragnet closes in on Zimbabwe money launderers

22 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mkhwebane and Carl Niehaus refute claims they are ditching the EFF

23 hrs ago | 482 Views

BCC goes solar to light up Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 432 Views

Plant indigenous trees to stop Bulawayo's water woes

23 hrs ago | 179 Views

Lesotho's Prime Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

24 hrs ago | 409 Views

Bulawayo refutes 90% HIV positivity report

15 Aug 2024 at 12:49hrs | 401 Views

Mnangagwa thanks military for loyalty

15 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 198 Views

'Ngarivhume stoned, injured two police officers'

15 Aug 2024 at 12:41hrs | 739 Views

'Gay exorcism' church with roots in Zimbabwe sets sights on expansion across Scotland

15 Aug 2024 at 12:40hrs | 345 Views

Mnangagwa urged to ignore courts and immediately release activists?

15 Aug 2024 at 12:37hrs | 438 Views