Zimbabwe commissions wind-energy study to help add generation

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Zimbabwe has commissioned a study of wind-power potential in the southern African nation as part of an effort to increase electricity generation.

The government hired Noubeg Power Ltd., a firm based in Cameroon, to conduct the research. The two-year project will install masts for data collection and assess the proposed sites for wind farms.

"The purpose of this project is to create an accurate knowledge base of the wind resource available in Zimbabwe," Noubeg Power said in a statement. Gloria Magombo, Zimbabwe's secretary for energy, confirmed the study.

Zimbabwe is generating about 1,361 megawatts of power, more than a quarter short of peak demand. Rotational blackouts can last 12 hours.

Electricity demand is expected to increase to 5,000 megawatts by 2030, according to the Energy Ministry.


Source - Bloomberg
