Ex-CCC MP 'abducted'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said Machingauta revealed that his children were harassed by the men.

Former Budiriro MP Costa Machingauta was allegedly abducted by armed men, who raided his Harare home on Thursday night, and was later found in police holding cells after being charged with engaging in public violence.

"Lawyers have finally located Costa Machingauta, at the holding cells where he was held incommunicado since his seizure 'abduction style' last night," the lawyers said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"He is now being charged with public violence. He has complained that his minor children were assaulted when they were 'taking him'."

Source - newsday
More on: #CCC, #Abducted, #Police

