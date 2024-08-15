12 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said 12 people from Gokwe, who allegedly joined a protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assumption of the rotating Sadc chairperson's role, have been arrested."In Gokwe, 12 people have been arrested for allegedly participating in an anti-government demonstration, where they allegedly expressed their sentiments against President Mnangagwa and him assuming the position of SADC Chairperson at the regional bloc's meeting in Harare," ZLHR posted on X (formerly Twitter).Zimbabwe will host the Sadc summit on Saturday where the country will take over as chairperson of the regional body from Angola for one year.Mnangagwa's government launched a vicious crackdown against the opposition and civil society ahead of the summit, resulting in the arrests of over 100 people.The crackdown has been widely condemned, including by United Nations experts.