Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

12 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said 12 people from Gokwe, who allegedly joined a protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assumption of the rotating Sadc chairperson's role, have been arrested.

"In Gokwe, 12 people have been arrested for allegedly participating in an anti-government demonstration, where they allegedly expressed their sentiments against President Mnangagwa and him assuming the position of SADC Chairperson at the regional bloc's meeting in Harare," ZLHR posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Zimbabwe will host the Sadc summit on Saturday where the country will take over as chairperson of the regional body from Angola for one year.

Mnangagwa's government launched a vicious crackdown against the opposition and civil society ahead of the summit, resulting in the arrests of over 100 people.

The crackdown has been widely condemned, including by United Nations experts.

Source - newsday

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

The Moon is slowly drifting away from Earth

21 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabweans should know that independence never guarantees freedom

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Journalist wins SADC Night Flight Voucher

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chamisa claims that 2023 elections 'did not happen'

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe tells UN 'experts' that respect for sovereignty is paramount

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Ex-CCC MP 'abducted'

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

CCC youths' violence trial continues

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

SABC To Broadcast English Premier League

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimplats narrows down costs

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe family seeks relative who went missing 30 years ago

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mliswa urges Machakaire to 'calm down'

4 hrs ago | 582 Views

GWM Tanks invade Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe govt terminates CSC deal

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mayor breaks pastor's marriage

5 hrs ago | 494 Views

Why does test cricket still captivate fans?

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Ways around GamStop absence for Zimbabwean gamblers

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Gukurahundi hearings: Where from and possible outcomes

9 hrs ago | 255 Views

13-year-old boy sentenced to 15 years in jail

9 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Ramaphosa's political authority crumbles under DA and coalition pressure

9 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimbabwe commissions wind-energy study to help add generation

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Man locked up for smuggling children into Botswana

9 hrs ago | 423 Views

Chiwenga 'hits' back at Mutsvangwa

9 hrs ago | 2992 Views

Tomana loses Supreme Court US$114,000 debt appeal

9 hrs ago | 416 Views

King Munhumutapa seeks to bar govt interference

9 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa govt misses villas deadline

9 hrs ago | 739 Views

Corruption of biblical proportions unearthed in Harare

9 hrs ago | 637 Views

BCC organising a diaspora conference

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Ex-minister Mupfumira's last corruption case collapses

10 hrs ago | 171 Views

South Africa drops charges against 95 Libyans

10 hrs ago | 274 Views

Khalanga Lenkosi spills dirt about comedian pal

10 hrs ago | 381 Views

Bulawayo is not an HIV city

10 hrs ago | 214 Views

Bomber finally gets his hands on Djikasa

10 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police officer bashed over infidelity claims

10 hrs ago | 350 Views

Tembo set for sensational return

10 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa urges SADC to boost research and innovation

10 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex-MSU lecturer jailed 15 years

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe tackles transit fuel fraud head-on

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

4 men use fake court documents to steal car

10 hrs ago | 130 Views

US$40,000 fraud trial continues

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

Man fatally stabbed with own knife

10 hrs ago | 191 Views

Paul Siwela's letter to President Mnangagwa - Buying chiefs not just nor sustainable to resolve Matabele grievances

11 hrs ago | 721 Views

India independence: Narendra Modi congratulates contingent from Paris Olympics

24 hrs ago | 108 Views

Old Mutual's O'mari launches home insurance solution

15 Aug 2024 at 17:56hrs | 232 Views

Mastering the Aviator Game: Tips and Winning Strategies

15 Aug 2024 at 17:52hrs | 119 Views

Disband colonial education replicas; Mnangagwa warns SADC

15 Aug 2024 at 17:34hrs | 976 Views

Security guard kills gold ore thief

15 Aug 2024 at 17:31hrs | 625 Views

Tanzania's President arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

15 Aug 2024 at 17:09hrs | 834 Views

Malawi's Chakwera arrives for SADC Summit

15 Aug 2024 at 17:08hrs | 457 Views

President Masisi to participate at Sadc Sjummit in Zimbabwe

15 Aug 2024 at 17:01hrs | 393 Views