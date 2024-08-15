News / National
12 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said 12 people from Gokwe, who allegedly joined a protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assumption of the rotating Sadc chairperson's role, have been arrested.
"In Gokwe, 12 people have been arrested for allegedly participating in an anti-government demonstration, where they allegedly expressed their sentiments against President Mnangagwa and him assuming the position of SADC Chairperson at the regional bloc's meeting in Harare," ZLHR posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Zimbabwe will host the Sadc summit on Saturday where the country will take over as chairperson of the regional body from Angola for one year.
Mnangagwa's government launched a vicious crackdown against the opposition and civil society ahead of the summit, resulting in the arrests of over 100 people.
The crackdown has been widely condemned, including by United Nations experts.
