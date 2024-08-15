Zimbabwe tells UN 'experts' that respect for sovereignty is paramount

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has dismissed a call from United Nations experts to release several activists recently arrested and detained by authorities.On August 15, UN experts, including Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Mary Lawlor, urged Zimbabwean authorities to release the detained human rights defenders.In response, Zimbabwean Government Spokesperson Ndavaningi Mangwana asserted on X (formerly Twitter) that Zimbabwe is a sovereign nation and will not tolerate interference in its internal affairs. Mangwana stated, "No country's sovereignty can be compromised! The rule of law must be upheld within each nation's borders. Even the United Nations Human Rights Council cannot interfere with the implementation of a country's laws. Respect for sovereignty is paramount!"Those recently arrested by Zimbabwean authorities include women's rights defender Namatai Kwekweza, teacher and labor rights defender Robson Chere, Secretary-General of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), and Harare Ward 5 councillor Samuel Gwenzi.