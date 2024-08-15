Journalist wins SADC Night Flight Voucher

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

Bulawayo24.com journalist, Simbarashe Sithole has won one of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) domestic Tourism Night Flight voucher during the draw held Thursday evening at the prestigious Heritage Village in Harare.Speaking on the sidelines of the well attended event, Sithole said that he was happy to be part of the winners during the draw and it was through his commitment to complement brand Zimbabwe initiatives."Well, I really appreciate these initiatives by the Tourism Ministry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in branding Zimbabwe," Sithole said."Our commitment as journalists to contribute towards Brand Zimbabwe should be constant and this will see a major boost in the tourism sector since Zimbabwe is one of the countries with best destinations for tourism," Sithole noted.Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and her counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (MOFAIT), Fredrick Shava welcomed several international, regional and local guests who attended the event."We welcome you to Zimbabwe, A World of Wonders; please do visit timeously to experience the taste of its natural wonders for exceptional experience," Minister Rwodzi said."Please do enjoy our African dishes and cuisine tonight as part of gastronomic tourism," Rwodzi added.The event was well planned which saw several members of the diplomatic community, government officials from around Africa, business community, members of the media fraternity, among other distinguished guests in attendance.The SADC Tourism Night Draw had three categories including a two-day holiday package to visit Victoria Falls, a regional flight trip to any destination of choice within SADC country and domestic flight to any tourism destination within Zimbabwe.