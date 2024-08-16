More leaders jet in for Zimbabwe SADC summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four Heads of State and Government from Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Madagascar, and Eswatini arrived in Zimbabwe yesterday to join their counterparts who had arrived earlier for the 44th SADC Summit, which begins today.The leaders who arrived yesterday include Angolan President and outgoing SADC Chair João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, and King Mswati III of Eswatini.Each leader received a warm and festive welcome, highlighted by traditional dances and a guard of honour. President Lourenço was greeted by Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, while President Tshisekedi was welcomed by Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi.King Mswati III was met by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, and President Rajoelina was received by National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda.Also arriving yesterday were Mauritius' Deputy Prime Minister Steven Obeegadoo, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Executive Secretary Claver Gatete, and African Continental Free Trade Area Secretary-General Wamkele Mene.Additional Heads of State are expected to arrive this morning for the Summit.Today, Zimbabwe assumes the chairmanship of the regional bloc, with President Mnangagwa expressing the nation's dedication to serving SADC."In a few days, our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe, will host the 44th Ordinary Session of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, where we shall assume the Chairmanship of this strategic regional body."In this role, we are committed to showing SADC nations that, just as they have supported us throughout the 24 years of illegal sanctions imposed on our country by some Western countries, we are ready to serve the collective socio-economic and political interests of our region, with divine assistance."The people of our SADC region, though spread across 16 countries, are diverse but one and indivisible," said the President.