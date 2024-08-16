Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nyusi arrives for SADC Summit

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi has arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Zimbabwe ahead of the upcoming SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government. 

Nyusi was warmly welcomed by Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri. Mozambique is a founding member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and plays a significant role in the region.

Mozambique, with a population of 32.97 million, covers an area of 786,380 square kilometers, making it the 36th largest country in the world.


The country shares borders with Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, Eswatini, and Tanzania. While Portuguese is the official language, Mozambique is home to a diverse range of local languages, including Emakua, Shangane, Sena, and Shona, among others.

Economically, Mozambique is heavily reliant on agriculture, which serves as the backbone of its economy. 

As of 2022, the country’s estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was US$18.41 billion. Despite challenges, Mozambique continues to develop its economy and maintain its strategic importance within the SADC region.

Source - the herald
More on: #Nyusi, #Sadc, #Summit

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa crackdown shows no signs of abetting

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Hichilema blunders again

1 hr ago | 290 Views

Ramaphosa snubs Mashatile, appoints Angie Motshekga as acting President

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

Lake Mutirikwi Hydropower station 95% complete

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Decoloniality - a necessity in Zimbabwean Universities

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

RBZ has no plans to grab foreign currency received from diaspora

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

SA police offer R20k reward for information on Zimbabwean criminal

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa calls for education system overhaul

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mighty Warriors coach appointment divides ZIFA

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Harare turns into a 'poo, wee city'

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe must copy China's Common Prosperity development model

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

As expected, Zambian president skips Zimbabwe trip

5 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mugodhi not leader of Mugodhi church, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF delighted to host the Sadc Summit

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Stop & search police patrols in and around Harare

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Harare City Council officials sentenced 10 years

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Gun-toting CIOs raid Harare leisure centre

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

100 illegal gold panners arrested in Esigodini, Umzingwane

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwean businessman acquires Fortune Africa Magazine

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Regional leaders back Mnangagwa's SADC chairmanship

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Service has new emergency cell number

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against self-styled kings

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Hichilema chaired SADC Troika gives regional elections clean bill of health

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa honoured to chair SADC

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Masisi arrives for SADC Summit

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Chamisa prepares report for SADC leaders

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bosso to throw their energy into Chibuku Cup

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

More leaders jet in for Zimbabwe SADC summit

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

The Moon is slowly drifting away from Earth

24 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Zimbabweans should know that independence never guarantees freedom

16 Aug 2024 at 16:19hrs | 452 Views

Journalist wins SADC Night Flight Voucher

16 Aug 2024 at 16:11hrs | 955 Views

Chamisa claims that 2023 elections 'did not happen'

16 Aug 2024 at 16:04hrs | 830 Views

Zimbabwe tells UN 'experts' that respect for sovereignty is paramount

16 Aug 2024 at 16:03hrs | 557 Views

12 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

16 Aug 2024 at 15:54hrs | 1328 Views

Ex-CCC MP 'abducted'

16 Aug 2024 at 15:53hrs | 1056 Views

CCC youths' violence trial continues

16 Aug 2024 at 14:51hrs | 174 Views

SABC To Broadcast English Premier League

16 Aug 2024 at 14:50hrs | 772 Views

Zimplats narrows down costs

16 Aug 2024 at 14:06hrs | 352 Views

Zimbabwe family seeks relative who went missing 30 years ago

16 Aug 2024 at 13:58hrs | 586 Views

Mliswa urges Machakaire to 'calm down'

16 Aug 2024 at 13:35hrs | 1674 Views

GWM Tanks invade Zimbabwe

16 Aug 2024 at 13:31hrs | 6822 Views

Zimbabwe govt terminates CSC deal

16 Aug 2024 at 13:27hrs | 1145 Views

Mayor breaks pastor's marriage

16 Aug 2024 at 13:12hrs | 1073 Views

Why does test cricket still captivate fans?

16 Aug 2024 at 10:23hrs | 107 Views

Ways around GamStop absence for Zimbabwean gamblers

16 Aug 2024 at 10:10hrs | 60 Views

Gukurahundi hearings: Where from and possible outcomes

16 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 326 Views

13-year-old boy sentenced to 15 years in jail

16 Aug 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1711 Views

Ramaphosa's political authority crumbles under DA and coalition pressure

16 Aug 2024 at 09:06hrs | 1015 Views