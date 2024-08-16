Nyusi arrives for SADC Summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi has arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Zimbabwe ahead of the upcoming SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government.Nyusi was warmly welcomed by Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri. Mozambique is a founding member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and plays a significant role in the region.Mozambique, with a population of 32.97 million, covers an area of 786,380 square kilometers, making it the 36th largest country in the world.The country shares borders with Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, Eswatini, and Tanzania. While Portuguese is the official language, Mozambique is home to a diverse range of local languages, including Emakua, Shangane, Sena, and Shona, among others.Economically, Mozambique is heavily reliant on agriculture, which serves as the backbone of its economy.As of 2022, the country’s estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was US$18.41 billion. Despite challenges, Mozambique continues to develop its economy and maintain its strategic importance within the SADC region.