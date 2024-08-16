Bosso to throw their energy into Chibuku Cup

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu is gearing up his team for the start of their 2024 Chibuku Super Cup campaign, which begins with a first-round match against GreenFuel at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.Highlanders, the 2019 Chibuku champions, are determined to win the tournament and represent Zimbabwe in African competitions.Kaindu acknowledges the challenge ahead and emphasizes the importance of focusing on each game, especially given the potential for matches to be decided by penalties.Kaindu has prepared his team for the possibility of a penalty shoot-out, though he prefers to secure victory before reaching that stage. He also provided an update on the team's fitness, noting that while most players are available, Andrew Mbeba and McKinnon Mushore were absent due to national team duties, and Marvin Sibanda and Archford Faira are recovering from minor injuries.In other Chibuku Super Cup matches, FC Platinum will face TelOne at Mandava Stadium, Manica Diamonds will host Chegutu Pirates at Sakubva Stadium, Simba Bhora will play against Herentals, CAPS United will take on Bikita Minerals, and Chicken Inn will meet Yadah Stars at Luveve Stadium. The tournament will progress to the quarter-finals on September 21-22, with the final scheduled for November 30 at a venue yet to be announced.