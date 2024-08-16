Masisi arrives for SADC Summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi has arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to attend the SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government. He was greeted by Zimbabwe's Higher Education Minister, Prof Amon Murwira.Botswana, a founding member of SADC, has been hosting the SADC secretariat since 1981 when leaders from nine founding member states met in Harare and agreed to establish it in Botswana. The country shares borders with Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, and Zambia, and has a population of 2.63 million.Economically, Botswana is anchored by its diamond industry, making it the second-largest producer of diamonds globally. The nation's GDP was $47 billion in 2023, with over 80 percent of its export earnings derived from diamonds.