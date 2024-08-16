Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for the 44th SADC Summit.He was welcomed by Zimbabwe's Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister, Mthuli Ncube.South Africa became a member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in April 1994, attending its first summit in August of the same year.The country’s accession to the SADC Treaty was marked by a statement delivered by then-Vice President Thabo Mbeki, signifying a key moment for regional integration.Located at the southern tip of the African continent, South Africa shares borders with Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Mozambique, and entirely surrounds the Kingdom of Lesotho.Since its first democratic elections in 1994, South Africa has conducted democratic elections every five years. Its economy is among the most advanced in Africa, featuring a sophisticated financial system, including one of the world’s top 10 stock exchanges, and well-developed infrastructure.