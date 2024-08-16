Mnangagwa honoured to chair SADC

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa expressed Zimbabwe's honor and gratitude for the opportunity to chair the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and for the solidarity shown by member states. Speaking at the opening of the SADC Heads of State Summit at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, he praised SADC countries for resisting pressure from Zimbabwe’s adversaries and standing by the country.In his address, President Mnangagwa emphasized the privilege of leading SADC and hosting the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit. He acknowledged the support from SADC member states, highlighting their steadfastness in the face of external pressures and their adherence to the Pan-African principles of unity and solidarity.The President also thanked SADC for its support during the past 24 years of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, attributing the sanctions to the country’s land reform efforts. He reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to regional integration and cooperation in addressing peace, security, and climate change challenges.