Hichilema chaired SADC Troika gives regional elections clean bill of health

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Outgoing SADC Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, praised the peaceful conduct of elections in several countries over the past year, including Zimbabwe.


In his virtual opening of the SADC Troika Summit at the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden, President Hichilema highlighted the bloc's success in maintaining peaceful transitions of power and encouraged upcoming elections to uphold similar standards of peace and tolerance.

The Summit was attended by the incoming Troika Chairperson, Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, as well as leaders from Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.


President Hichilema acknowledged the successful general elections held in Zimbabwe, the DRC, Eswatini, Madagascar, and South Africa, emphasizing the role of SADC's electoral observation missions in ensuring democratic processes.

Concerns were raised about ongoing security issues in the DRC and the humanitarian crisis caused by armed conflicts.


SADC Ministerial Troika chairperson and Zambia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, commended member states for their support in addressing these crises despite economic challenges. He stressed the need for continued vigilance to protect peace and security in the region.

Source - The Chronicle
