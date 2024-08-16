Zimbabwe govt warns against self-styled kings

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has issued a strong condemnation against Mike Moyo and Timothy Chiminya for falsely claiming titles as King Mambo and King Munhumutapa, respectively. Moyo has furthered this pretense by appointing 12 individuals as 'chiefs' for Bulawayo province.In a statement, Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, emphasized that such actions violate the Constitution. The Constitution explicitly prohibits the appointment of kings and recognizes traditional chiefs only in eight provinces, excluding Harare and Bulawayo.On Saturday, Moyo, who calls himself "King Mambo," appointed 12 chiefs and 14 assistants to oversee various suburbs in Bulawayo. He argued that these appointments were necessary to bring traditional values to urban areas, addressing what he perceived as societal disorientation due to rural-to-urban migration. Moyo designated these 'chiefs' to handle local disputes and uphold cultural values in suburbs such as Nkulumane, Emganwini, and Entumbane.Minister Garwe dismissed these appointments as unconstitutional and declared them null and void. He reiterated that, according to Section 283(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act of 2013 and the Traditional Leaders Act, the appointment and removal of chiefs must be conducted by the President, based on recommendations from the provincial assembly of Chiefs, the National Council of Chiefs, and the Minister responsible for traditional leaders.Minister Garwe clarified that the Zimbabwean Constitution does not recognize kingship and that traditional leaders are only acknowledged in communal and resettlement areas, not in metropolitan provinces like Harare and Bulawayo. He urged the public to disregard the claims of Moyo and Chiminya, who falsely assert such titles.