Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Service has new emergency cell number

The Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Service has introduced a new direct telephone number to enhance emergency response for residents.In a statement, the City of Bulawayo announced that the new contact number for all Fire and Ambulance Services is +263 781 593 433. "Emergency service numbers are crucial for saving lives and providing timely assistance. We encourage every resident to save this new number and keep it on speed dial," the statement read.Existing emergency numbers, including 993 or 994 (toll-free from landlines) and (02922) 71717-9 (for all networks), remain active. Chief Fire Officer Mr. Mhlangano Moyo noted that this new number aims to address challenges with the existing prefix and improve overall accessibility for emergency services.