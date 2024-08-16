Regional leaders back Mnangagwa's SADC chairmanship

News / National

by Staff reporter

Leaders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have expressed confidence in President Mnangagwa's leadership as he assumes the chairmanship of the regional bloc.During courtesy calls at State House in Harare, the visiting Heads of State and Government conveyed their support and optimism for Zimbabwe's leadership.Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane praised Zimbabwe's potential under President Mnangagwa, highlighting agreed areas of cooperation such as agriculture, renewable energy, and education. He expressed eagerness for these initiatives to be implemented swiftly and emphasized the need for African unity in advancing the continent's progress.Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba and Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera also voiced their support. President Mbumba appreciated Zimbabwe's historical and recent support, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and Namibia's time of mourning.President Chakwera congratulated President Mnangagwa and called for regional solidarity to advance integration through innovation and trade. The SADC Heads of State and Government Summit begins today and will conclude tomorrow.