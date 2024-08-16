Zimbabwean businessman acquires Fortune Africa Magazine

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean businessman and philanthropist Edd Branson has acquired Fortune Africa Magazine, a leading media firm known for its economic and political coverage across Africa.The magazine, headquartered in Johannesburg with satellite offices in 10 other African countries, will now be managed under Branson’s investment portfolio, Edd Branson Publishers.The acquisition was confirmed by Managing Editor Nick Wilson, who assured that job security for existing staff would be a priority.Despite the ownership change, the magazine plans to continue its insightful analysis of key continental issues. Strategic and editorial adjustments may be introduced to enhance the magazine’s business approach.There is speculation that the magazine's head office might be relocated to Zimbabwe or Lusaka, Zambia, as part of Branson’s vision.Fortune Africa Magazine is valued at approximately R50 million and has a readership of over 100 million, underscoring its significant influence and reach.