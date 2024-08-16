100 illegal gold panners arrested in Esigodini, Umzingwane

News / National

by Staff reporter

A recent joint operation by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) and the police has led to the arrest of 100 illegal gold panners in the Umzingwane catchment area, which supplies much of the city’s water.According to the BCC’s parks section report, 125 hand tools used by the panners were also confiscated. The arrests were part of ongoing patrols, with 20 individuals apprehended and handed over to the Esigodini police, contributing to the total number of 100 arrests from January to June 2024.In addition to the gold panners, the operation resulted in the issuance of 31 tickets to various offenders, with seven trucks impounded for environmental violations.The report noted a rise in sand and wood poaching, exacerbated by load-shedding, leading to the impounding of three scotch carts and four wheelbarrows. Despite these enforcement efforts, there has been a significant decrease in gold panning activities in Khumalo and Emhlangeni.The BCC also reported that the El Niño-induced drought has led to an increase in stray animals entering the city, particularly in high-density suburbs.The council is struggling with limited resources to manage this issue and is hopeful that future recruitment will help address these challenges effectively.