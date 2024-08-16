Gun-toting CIOs raid Harare leisure centre

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prominent activist Briggs Bomba has accused suspected state security agents of raiding a leisure facility he operates in Harare with the intention of targeting him.The incident, which occurred earlier this month, is seen by Bomba as part of a broader crackdown on government critics leading up to the ongoing SADC summit in Harare.Bomba, who serves as the programmes director at Trust Africa, believes the raid was a deliberate effort to intimidate and silence dissent.During the raid, the agents allegedly caused significant disruption, turning the facility upside down and harassing patrons, including a retired army general.They arrived in unmarked Toyota Fortuner vehicles and were reportedly armed with AK47s. The agents were reportedly searching for Bomba, raising concerns that their aim was to abduct him.The crackdown has seen over 100 opposition and civic society leaders detained on allegations of plotting protests to disrupt the SADC summit. Bomba's account of the raid reflects a broader atmosphere of repression and fear among government critics in Zimbabwe.Bomba compared the tactics of the alleged state security agents to those used by the Rhodesian regime, which historically oppressed the black population in Zimbabwe. He criticized the current leadership for employing what he described as "Gestapo manoeuvres," urging an end to such oppressive practices reminiscent of the colonial era's brutal tactics.