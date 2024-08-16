Harare City Council officials sentenced 10 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court has sentenced two senior Harare City Council officials, Stanley Ndemera and Emmanuel Mutambirwa, to 10 years in prison each for criminal abuse.Ndemera, the former acting finance director, and Mutambirwa, the former valuer and estates manager, were found guilty of illegally selling commercial stands on land leased to the Old Hararians Sports Club.According to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on its X account, the two officials were arrested after it was discovered that they had conspired to allocate commercial stands illegally.The prosecutors, Whisper Mabhaudi and Lovack Masuku, revealed that between September 2018 and August 2020, Ndemera and Mutambirwa worked together to facilitate the sale of the stands to Optel Enterprises, Silver Harbour Enterprises, and Leanforth Investment.Justice Benjamin Chikowero of the High Court oversaw the case, which highlighted the misuse of authority and breach of public trust by the officials.