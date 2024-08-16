Stop & search police patrols in and around Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in and around Harare have intensified their crackdown on dissent ahead of today's Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit, preventing public transport from entering the city center and conducting searches on commuters.The recent actions have included searching vehicles and passengers, especially those using commuter omnibuses and conventional buses.On Wednesday, commuters reported being stopped and searched, with some being asked to disembark and line up for inspection. Police also reportedly threatened workers from a fast-food outlet for being in town after 9pm.Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has denied the existence of a curfew, asserting that no official curfew is in place. However, reports suggest a significant police presence, including convoys with combat tankers, anti-riot police, and water cannons patrolling high-density residential areas.The crackdown has resulted in the arrest of 13 opposition and pro-democracy activists, including former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Costa Machingauta, who was forcibly taken from his home by unidentified men and later charged with public violence.In Gokwe, the police arrested 12 individuals accused of participating in an anti-government demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his upcoming role as Sadc chairperson.The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) reported that these activists, who were involved in the protest, are currently being held in custody. The organization has condemned the arrests and the conditions under which these activists were detained.Meanwhile, civic society leaders who were arrested two weeks ago on charges of disorderly conduct have been denied bail by Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.The magistrate cited the seriousness of the offense and the potential for repeat offenses as reasons for denying bail.The activists, represented by various lawyers, are accused of chanting opposition slogans and resisting police orders to disperse during a court session. The case has been deferred to August 26 for further investigation.