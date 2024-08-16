Latest News Editor's Choice


Czech Ambassador to Zimbabwe gives surety for arrested tourist

by Sgtaff reporter
3 hrs ago
Czech Republic Deputy Ambassador Michael Novak has assured the High Court that Lucas Slavik, a Czech tourist currently in remand prison in Zimbabwe, will not flee if granted bail. 

Novak offered this guarantee while supporting Slavik's bail application before Justice Garainesu Mawadze at the High Court in Masvingo.

Slavik was arrested for recording a video allegedly containing false statements about Zimbabwe’s critical shortage of electricity and water, which led to charges under Section 31(a) 1 of publishing false statements intended to incite public unrest. 

Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi had previously denied Slavik bail, citing the risk of him skipping the country. 

Slavik, who has been on hunger strike since his arrest on August 2, faces these charges despite his lawyer, Knowledge Mabvuure, arguing that the charge is outdated and that the statements made were not false.

Slavik was arrested alongside Tom Ssekamwa of Uganda, who faces charges for violating the Censorship Act due to possessing a rubber penis toy. Ssekamwa was also denied bail.


Novak has arranged for Slavik to stay at the Czech Embassy's consulate in Harare, with Honorary Consulate Ivan Summerfield overseeing his welfare. 

The High Court is set to verify the arrangements and make a decision on the bail application on Tuesday.

Source - The Mirror

