CCC co-ordinator goes into hiding

News / National

by Sgtaff reporter

Lloyd Mupfudze, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Gutu cluster Coordinator, has gone into hiding after receiving a tip-off about a possible arrest. He has been missing from home since Tuesday.On the same day, individuals suspected to be from the President’s Office (CIO) visited his home, informing his wife they needed Mupfudze's help with certain information. These individuals later vandalized the electricity connections to the house.Mupfudze's wife reported the threats and vandalism to the Gutu ZRP under case number RRB2056/24.In a telephone interview, Mupfudze confirmed he is in hiding but denied any involvement in organizing a demonstration, which he claims is news to him. He expressed deep concern for his safety.Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa stated he was unaware of the situation.CCC Gutu Cluster Chairperson Godfrey Madzikanda confirmed the reports, noting that Mupfudze had been warned about a possible arrest linked to alleged plans for a demonstration against the SADC Summit.Madzikanda dismissed the accusations, asserting that organizing a demonstration is legal and would not be done secretly. The current whereabouts of Mupfudze remain unknown.