Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SADC countries reducing themselves to world-famous beggars

by Staff reportetr
2 hrs ago | Views
Southern African member states have been criticized for acting like "world-famous beggars" when engaging with potential investors, despite having abundant natural resources that could significantly improve the lives of their citizens.


Poster Jumbe, president of the Alliance for Zambia Informal Economy (AZIE), expressed this sentiment during the SADC People’s Summit in Harare, which runs alongside the SADC Heads of State Summit.

Jumbe highlighted that the region's rich deposits of gold, platinum, diamonds, and other precious resources should have already propelled them past current socio-economic challenges. He argued that member states' failure to collaborate and approach investment deals as a unified bloc leads to ineffective negotiations and a lack of benefits for the people. This disunity results in the region resorting to begging for support from developed countries.

Jumbe criticized past and ongoing high-profile deals in Zimbabwe, including those involving lithium and gold mining, which have yet to deliver the promised economic benefits to ordinary citizens. He emphasized the need for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to protect its resources and ensure they are used to benefit its people. He proposed that member states should establish benchmarks for resource deals, focus on adding value within the region, and facilitate skills transfers to enhance local expertise.

Jumbe's remarks underscore a call for greater regional cooperation and strategic management of resources to foster meaningful development and economic self-sufficiency.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

CCC co-ordinator goes into hiding

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Czech Ambassador to Zimbabwe gives surety for arrested tourist

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Ramaphosa's police arrests MK leader using apartheid law

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe public should feel free during the SADC Summit

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

ZANC, LEAD congratulates Mnangagwa on SADC Chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa's SADC Chair acceptance speech

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa assumes SADC chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa crackdown shows no signs of abetting

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

Hichilema blunders again

8 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Ramaphosa snubs Mashatile, appoints Angie Motshekga as acting President

9 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Lake Mutirikwi Hydropower station 95% complete

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

Decoloniality - a necessity in Zimbabwean Universities

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

RBZ has no plans to grab foreign currency received from diaspora

11 hrs ago | 607 Views

SA police offer R20k reward for information on Zimbabwean criminal

11 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mnangagwa calls for education system overhaul

11 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mighty Warriors coach appointment divides ZIFA

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

Harare turns into a 'poo, wee city'

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe must copy China's Common Prosperity development model

11 hrs ago | 79 Views

As expected, Zambian president skips Zimbabwe trip

11 hrs ago | 995 Views

Mugodhi not leader of Mugodhi church, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF delighted to host the Sadc Summit

11 hrs ago | 33 Views

Stop & search police patrols in and around Harare

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare City Council officials sentenced 10 years

11 hrs ago | 102 Views

Gun-toting CIOs raid Harare leisure centre

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

100 illegal gold panners arrested in Esigodini, Umzingwane

11 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwean businessman acquires Fortune Africa Magazine

11 hrs ago | 114 Views

Regional leaders back Mnangagwa's SADC chairmanship

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Service has new emergency cell number

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against self-styled kings

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Hichilema chaired SADC Troika gives regional elections clean bill of health

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa honoured to chair SADC

11 hrs ago | 80 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

Masisi arrives for SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chamisa prepares report for SADC leaders

11 hrs ago | 328 Views

Bosso to throw their energy into Chibuku Cup

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

Nyusi arrives for SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 33 Views

More leaders jet in for Zimbabwe SADC summit

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

The Moon is slowly drifting away from Earth

16 Aug 2024 at 17:40hrs | 1470 Views

Zimbabweans should know that independence never guarantees freedom

16 Aug 2024 at 16:19hrs | 463 Views

Journalist wins SADC Night Flight Voucher

16 Aug 2024 at 16:11hrs | 1062 Views

Chamisa claims that 2023 elections 'did not happen'

16 Aug 2024 at 16:04hrs | 866 Views

Zimbabwe tells UN 'experts' that respect for sovereignty is paramount

16 Aug 2024 at 16:03hrs | 581 Views

12 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

16 Aug 2024 at 15:54hrs | 1343 Views

Ex-CCC MP 'abducted'

16 Aug 2024 at 15:53hrs | 1071 Views

CCC youths' violence trial continues

16 Aug 2024 at 14:51hrs | 174 Views

SABC To Broadcast English Premier League

16 Aug 2024 at 14:50hrs | 816 Views

Zimplats narrows down costs

16 Aug 2024 at 14:06hrs | 485 Views

Zimbabwe family seeks relative who went missing 30 years ago

16 Aug 2024 at 13:58hrs | 606 Views

Mliswa urges Machakaire to 'calm down'

16 Aug 2024 at 13:35hrs | 1945 Views