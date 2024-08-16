SADC countries reducing themselves to world-famous beggars

News / National

by Staff reportetr

Southern African member states have been criticized for acting like "world-famous beggars" when engaging with potential investors, despite having abundant natural resources that could significantly improve the lives of their citizens.Poster Jumbe, president of the Alliance for Zambia Informal Economy (AZIE), expressed this sentiment during the SADC People’s Summit in Harare, which runs alongside the SADC Heads of State Summit.Jumbe highlighted that the region's rich deposits of gold, platinum, diamonds, and other precious resources should have already propelled them past current socio-economic challenges. He argued that member states' failure to collaborate and approach investment deals as a unified bloc leads to ineffective negotiations and a lack of benefits for the people. This disunity results in the region resorting to begging for support from developed countries.Jumbe criticized past and ongoing high-profile deals in Zimbabwe, including those involving lithium and gold mining, which have yet to deliver the promised economic benefits to ordinary citizens. He emphasized the need for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to protect its resources and ensure they are used to benefit its people. He proposed that member states should establish benchmarks for resource deals, focus on adding value within the region, and facilitate skills transfers to enhance local expertise.Jumbe's remarks underscore a call for greater regional cooperation and strategic management of resources to foster meaningful development and economic self-sufficiency.