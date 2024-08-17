Major cross-border rail refurb project takes shape

News / National

Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Botswana have begun mobilizing funding for the Ponta Techobanine Project, an ambitious development that involves constructing a deep-sea port in Mozambique and a vast railway network across the three nations.This project, first proposed in 2011, aims to significantly enhance regional transportation and trade, fostering economic growth and integration in Southern Africa.A recent tripartite ministerial meeting in Maputo, Mozambique, brought together transport ministers and railway agencies from the three countries to discuss the refurbishment of existing railway lines. During the meeting, Mozambique committed nearly US$10 million to rehabilitate a crucial 447-kilometer railway stretch between Chicualacuala and Dabuka, which is vital for the overall success of the project.The railway authorities - Portos e Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique (CFM) of Mozambique, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), and Botswana Railways (BR) - were directed by their respective presidents to meet before the SADC Summit in August 2024.The aim was to finalize collaborations on refurbishing key railway sections, with specific agreements on the Limpopo line and the stretch from Somabhula to Bulawayo.The Ponta Techobanine Project, with an estimated cost of US$6.5 billion, is expected to transform regional trade by creating new economic opportunities and enhancing connectivity across Southern Africa.A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the three countries was signed in 2016 and reviewed in 2022, reinforcing their commitment to this transformative initiative.