Zambia arrests Chinese nationals smuggling 29.9kg of gold from Zimbabwe

Zambian police have arrested two Chinese nationals, Zhao Yanjing (46) and Zhao Changson (58), for attempting to smuggle 29.9 kilograms of gold and US$200,000 in cash from Zimbabwe.The arrest took place on August 13 after authorities received credible intelligence the day before.The gold, hidden in secret compartments within the door panels of a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with Zimbabwean plates, was discovered as the suspects tried to cross into Zambia.The suspects, who reside in Harare and run a fencing wire business, denied any knowledge of the smuggled goods, with Yanjing claiming she recently purchased the vehicle and was unaware of its contents.The gold and cash have been secured as evidence, and further investigations are ongoing.This incident highlights the growing issue of illegal gold smuggling in the region.Zimbabwe, which reportedly loses about US$100 million worth of gold monthly due to smuggling, is intensifying efforts to curb these activities, including installing advanced surveillance systems at border posts and airports.The country's fight against gold smuggling is crucial as gold is its largest foreign currency earner.