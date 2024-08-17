Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa ally's pointed rebuke of Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
In absence, Zambian President Hichilema Hakainde cast a shadow at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's parade on Saturday as he assumed the rotational chairmanship of SADC.

Mnangagwa had pulled all stops to ensure everything went smoothly, splurging millions in taxpayer funds on road repairs, engaging a Swiss company to build luxury villas to house regional leaders and also locking up over 120 political rivals to stymie planned protests.

To Mnangagwa's embarrassment, the villas never got finished and only a handful of leaders required overnight accommodation in Harare anyway as some elected to arrive on the day of the summit including South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana and Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique.

An official government schedule had showed that all the leaders were expected to have arrived by Friday, the eve of the summit, including Hichilema who as outgoing chairman of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation was due to preside over a meeting of the troika at 4PM that day alongside the leaders of Tanzania and Namibia.

Hichilema was a no-show and instead spoke via video connection from Lusaka. He was not coming to witness his legitimacy-seeking southern neighbour's rehabilitating moment exactly a year after a SADC election monitoring team headed by a Zambian condemned Zimbabwe's elections as failing to meet regional and international standards for democratic elections.

Leading up to the summit, there were already questions if he would attend amid tensions with Mnangagwa over comments he made to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in June, in which he suggested that Zambia was now a United States satellite state.

Mnangagwa had assumed his comments to Putin were private, but the Kremlin released a transcript and Russian state media journalists who were in the room published video of the two men's meeting.

Through his foreign ministry, Hichilema sent letters of protest to the African Union and SADC.

Zambia said Mnangagwa's comments were "an unwarranted attack on the country's sovereignty" and called for "urgent and immediate intervention" by the African Union and SADC to defuse the tensions.

With no known intervention by the AU or SADC yet, Hichilema has avoided meeting Mnangagwa, including in July when he boycotted a three-nation wildlife conservation summit in Harare, attended by Nyusi and Mnangagwa. Hichilema sent his tourism minister instead.

Mnangagwa's crackdown on rivals in the lead-up to the summit also saw regional leaders being lobbied to either change the venue to another country, or at least boycott the event. Hichilema already had an axe to grind with Mnangagwa, and many looked to him to inflict a measure of rebuke to the Zimbabwean leader, and he delivered.

Mnangagwa's critics hailed Hichilema as a principled leader while a Zanu PF-controlled X handle labelled the Zambian leader a "puppet president," appearing to double down on Mnangagwa's controversial comments to Putin.

As Mnangagwa took over the SADC chair from Angola, Hichilema tweeted pictures of his trip to Chienge in Luapula province to attend the Builile Traditional Ceremony of the Bwile people, of Senior Chief Puta VIII.

"The ceremony beautifully reflects the richness, abundance and fertility of the land," the Zambian leader enthused.

Opposition politician and Bulawayo mayor David Coltart, reacting to Hichilema's post, thanked him for what he called his "dignified objection to the gross human rights abuses taking place in Zimbabwe."

"This was an infinitely better place for you to be at today," Coltart said.

Mnangagwa had asked the SADC leaders to stay on for a state dinner after the summit, and a tour of the controversial waste-to-energy Pomona project in Harare on Sunday. Only the leaders of Malawi, Angola, Madagascar and Namibia stayed for the feast.

Stephen Chan, a professor of world politics at SOAS, University of London, said on Hichilema's no-show: "I take this as a pointed rebuke to Mnangagwa for slandering Zambia in front of Putin. Also, warts and all, and there are many warts, Zambia remains an open society. As the runup to the summit has shown, Zimbabwe is very much not."

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

If wishes were fishes be chanting '2030 Mnangagwa still president and SADC chairman!'

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Football Prodigies 2024: The bright future of world football

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Without the SADC Tribunal, the regional body is practically useless!

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Succession battles in Zimbabwe: A necessary evil for democratic progress. Ordo ab Chao

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Red Reset: Manchester United's Transfer Puzzles

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Harare man arrested for fatal shooting

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Prophet Java, Mpofu Chimombe in ugly fallout

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Smelly Dube among top 100 global influencers

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Fake prophet arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe businessman scams jobseekers

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

ZRP Chinhamhora reluctant to arrest drug peddlers

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

SADC now defunct; oppressive dynasty: Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zambia arrests Chinese nationals smuggling 29.9kg of gold from Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chamisa questions SADC's integrity

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Top CCC activist arrested at Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Ex-CCC MP arrested for 'inciting violence'

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chamisa told to 'declare your departure, or we expose you'

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chamisa's nonsense is now nauseating, says Hopewell Chin'ono

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Old Gwanda Road construction to commence this month-end

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Cracks in Bosso camp

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

BCC, vendors in legal warfare

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

BCC blames water crisis for sewer blockages

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Uber driver recounts near-death experiences

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

The power of goblins (Ontikolotshe)

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Major cross-border rail refurb project takes shape

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

SADC countries reducing themselves to world-famous beggars

19 hrs ago | 1002 Views

CCC co-ordinator goes into hiding

20 hrs ago | 880 Views

Czech Ambassador to Zimbabwe gives surety for arrested tourist

20 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Ramaphosa's police arrests MK leader using apartheid law

20 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Zimbabwe public should feel free during the SADC Summit

20 hrs ago | 352 Views

ZANC, LEAD congratulates Mnangagwa on SADC Chairmanship

20 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa's SADC Chair acceptance speech

20 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa assumes SADC chairmanship

20 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa crackdown shows no signs of abetting

24 hrs ago | 638 Views

Hichilema blunders again

17 Aug 2024 at 15:47hrs | 2674 Views

Ramaphosa snubs Mashatile, appoints Angie Motshekga as acting President

17 Aug 2024 at 14:32hrs | 2219 Views

Lake Mutirikwi Hydropower station 95% complete

17 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 676 Views

Decoloniality - a necessity in Zimbabwean Universities

17 Aug 2024 at 12:54hrs | 220 Views

RBZ has no plans to grab foreign currency received from diaspora

17 Aug 2024 at 12:53hrs | 914 Views

SA police offer R20k reward for information on Zimbabwean criminal

17 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa calls for education system overhaul

17 Aug 2024 at 12:50hrs | 435 Views

Mighty Warriors coach appointment divides ZIFA

17 Aug 2024 at 12:48hrs | 274 Views

Harare turns into a 'poo, wee city'

17 Aug 2024 at 12:47hrs | 384 Views

Zimbabwe must copy China's Common Prosperity development model

17 Aug 2024 at 12:46hrs | 91 Views

As expected, Zambian president skips Zimbabwe trip

17 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 1385 Views

Mugodhi not leader of Mugodhi church, says High Court

17 Aug 2024 at 12:44hrs | 308 Views

Zanu-PF delighted to host the Sadc Summit

17 Aug 2024 at 12:42hrs | 38 Views