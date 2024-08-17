SADC now defunct; oppressive dynasty: Chamisa

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze at New Parliament Building, Zimbabwe

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has queried that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) ceases to be a union of values, but custodian of oppressive and abusive dynasties.Posting on his official news channel, Chamisa News Channel (CNC), the former CCC leader claims African community has fallen into political oblivion."Is it a community of values or a union of vices...As SADC, do we uphold set guidelines and agreed ethical standards?," Chamisa said."A SADC without standards, values and principles is irrelevant and outmoded, dead and defunct. And a defunct SADC can’t be a trusted custodian of fairness, peace, freedom, justice and security of the African people," Chamisa claims."We must turn @SADC_News into a community of values and a bastion and institution of the oppressed, not a club of the oppressive and abusive," Chamisa added."We have a generational mandate and duty to shift things. We will transform Africa. Fellow citizens of Southern Africa, we must shape this world!," Chamisa claims.Meanwhile, presenting his acceptance speech during the ordinary 44th SADC Summit and imminent assumption of chairmanship, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appealed for African countries to focus on unity for sustainable prosperity and development."Let us never sacrifice our unity, solidarity or African culture for political or economic expediency.Ultimately, the burden and responsibility to build our countries and the region as a whole, for sustainable prosperity, lies with us, the great peoples’ of SADC," President Mnangagwa said.Several Heads of State attended the event while Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema did not pitch, but choose to send representative.