ZRP Chinhamhora reluctant to arrest drug peddlers

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Police in Chinhamhora are reluctant to arrest drug peddlers who are mushrooming in Domboshava Bulawayo24 News has learnt.

An investigative journalist who tried to help the police by giving a tip-off was given a deaf ear by the police after visiting them.

"I went to the police station on Saturday and was told to see the officer-in-charge crime Inspector Samuel Musangwa who said he was not in a position to take a tip-off from a journalist and the tip-off should come through police Commissioner Paul Nyathi," the investigative journalist said.

However, Bulawayo24 News contacted police commissioner Nyathi who promised to deal with the case immediately.

"The police should deal with the issue of drugs effectively however we are looking at the matter since it has come to us," Nyathi said.

Bulawayo24 News has it on a good record that Nothando Nora Sibanda gets cannabis from South Africa in large quantities and sells it in Domboshava and she bribes the Chinhamhora police base for survival.

Source - Byo24News

