Zimbabwe businessman scams jobseekers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Herbert Maganga, a Harare businessman and owner of Omar Global Consultants, is alleged to have defrauded jobseekers by promising them employment on cruise ships.Maganga reportedly charged each victim $1,000, claiming it would cover all costs associated with job placements. However, Tendai Mutapudzi, one of the victims, has accused Maganga of failing to secure the promised job and not providing a certificate she paid $500 for.Mutapudzi has demanded a refund, arguing that she was misled and did not receive the services as promised.Maganga, who appeared before a Harare magistrate, denied the allegations and stated that the money was for non-refundable fees. He also claimed that Zimbabweans were being blacklisted in the cruise ship industry due to issues with other individuals failing to honor their contracts.The case is ongoing, with Maganga currently out of custody. The matter is set to continue next week as the investigation into the alleged scam progresses.